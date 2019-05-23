Kremlin Will Not Interfere in Dispute Over New Church in Russia's Yekaterinburg

"Well, the survey has shown what it has shown. We cannot interfere in how further decisions will be made. Still, let's agree that this is the prerogative of the regional and city authorities", Peskov said, asked whether the Kremlin agreed that the poll had been conducted in an agitated society.
The spokesman also expressed hope that all problems would be solved based on a dialogue between the local authorities, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and general public. The statement comes after Russian Public Opinion Research Centre published the poll results on 22 May.
READ MORE: Activists Continue to Protest Church Construction in Yekaterinburg City Centre
The protests against the construction of the St. Catherine church in the park started on 13 May. Protesters have claimed that there are enough churches in the area within walking distance and insisted that the park be preserved.
Local authorities have said the construction project meets all legal requirements. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed polling local residents as an easy way for them to express their opinions. He also said that the minority would have to accept the will of the majority depending on the results.
