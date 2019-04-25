Russia Does Not Agree With Western Attempts to Enforce Values on Others - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Certain western countries voice claims for exclusive global leadership, resort to blackmailing and sanctions and try to impose their values on other states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Moscow was against such policies.

"Unfortunately, some Western countries voice claims for the exclusive global leadership. They boldly violate the norms and principles of international law and resort to blackmailing, imposing sanctions and pressure and try to impose their values and vague ideals on whole countries and peoples… We absolutely do not agree with such approaches," Putin said in an interview with the Chinese People's Daily newspaper, published ahead of his visit to Beijing later this week.

In the interview to the Chinese Renmin Ribao (People's Daily) Putin argued that bilateral Russia-China relations was a "stabilizing factor in global affairs", adding that two countries share views on key contemporary issues.

