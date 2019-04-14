Register
06:16 GMT +314 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) operates in the Black Sea during Exercise Sea Breeze 2012

    Russia Will React ‘Accordingly’ to NATO Activity in Black Sea – Deputy FM

    CC0 / U.S. Navy / William Jamieson / USS Jason Dunham operates in the Black Sea.
    Russia
    Get short URL
    360

    Earlier in April, NATO announced a decision to increase its naval presence and conduct military drills in the Black Sea.

    Increased NATO activity in the Black Sea undermines regional stability and Moscow will act "accordingly," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told journalists on Saturday.

    Speaking on the sidelines of a Council on Foreign and Defence Policy meeting, Alexander Grushko said that Russia treats increased NATO activity "unambiguously negatively."

    "We, of course, will take all necessary measures to neutralize threats connected to increased NATO activity in this region," he said. "We watch very carefully at how Alliance's plans to increase its presence in the region unfold and we will react accordingly."

    Black Sea Navy Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla took part in Kavkaz-2016' strategic troops exercise
    © Sputnik / Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Navy Conducted Black Sea Training Amid NATO Naval Exercise in Same Area - Statement
    He pointed out that the Russian Foreign Ministry believes that security in the Black Sea should be based on the cooperation of coastal countries.

    "All required ingredients for this are present. It's Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and — in military sphere — Document on trust-building measures in the Black Sea," Grushko added.

    The deputy minister expressed his hope that the Black Sea Naval Cooperation Task Group, also known as BLACKSEAFOR, will resume operations. The naval cooperation program includes six coastal nations: Bulgaria, Georgia, Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine. The group's activities effectively ended following the 2014 Ukraine crisis and Russia suspended its participation after Turkish forces shot down a Russian military airplane in 2015.

    Earlier in April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO "increased its naval presence in the Black Sea, with NATO's maritime groups taking part in exercises and also conducting several port visits" including recent junkets in Georgia and Ukraine. He called on Russia to "respect the international law" so as to "make the waters of the Black Sea more secure," according to a CaucasusWatch.de report.

    Russia has repeatedly expressed its concern regarding increased an NATO military presence in Europe. The Kremlin has repeatedly underscored that Russia poses no threat to other nations, but will not ignore  actions endangering its interests.

    Related:

    Canadian MP Calls on NATO to Send More Subs to Black Sea
    Enhanced NATO Activities in Black Sea to Threaten Security - Russia's Deputy FM
    US to Present NATO Ministers Surveillance Package to Counter Russia in Black Sea
    Russian Navy Ships Escort NATO Warships in Black Sea - MoD
    Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Black Sea – Defence Ministry
    USS Donald Cook Departs Black Sea After Third 2019 NATO Drills - Pentagon
    Tags:
    naval drills, reaction, BLACKSEAFOR, NATO, Alexander Grushko, Black Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse