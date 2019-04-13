Russian S-500 Air Defence System Almost Ready – Deputy Air Force Commander

The Russian Armed Forces will soon begin receiving a number of the newest air defence systems, a top Aerospace Forces officer said.

Speaking to the official armed forces newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, Aerospace Forces Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Yuri Grekhov disclosed that the development of the S-500, the successor to the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems — has reached its final stage, as has the development of a number of radar systems.

He also disclosed that the Armed Forces will soon begin receiving the S-350 systems as well. The S-350 is tasked with "defence of administrative-political centres, most important objects and regions of the country, armed forces groups, from massive air strikes, including tactical and operative-tactical ballistic missiles," Grekhov said, adding that the system has already passed the state's testing.

"Every weapon system I mentioned is unique in its own way and is designed to solve a wide spectrum of tasks to ensure reliable aerospace defence of our country," Grekhov said.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Russian Air Defence Forces Already Training S-500 System Operators – General

According to Grekhovl, all the weapon systems are built from Russian-made components and feature maximum automatization of all processes in conjunction with ease of use and maintenance.

The S-500, the S-350 and the new radars feature high mobility and are able to deploy to and function in unprepared positions, he said.

When asked about the percentage of cutting-edge systems in the Russian military, Grekhov said he estimates it makes up about 70 percent, adding that several more Russian air defence regiments will switch to the S-400 this year. However, 90 percent of systems used by the Moscow Region and Central Economic Region air defences are modern.

While the S-500's specifications remain classified, the system is reportedly able to destroy targets up to 600 kilometres away; it is also believed to be able to track and simultaneously strike up to 10 ballistic targets moving at speeds up to 7 km/s (approximately Mach 20).