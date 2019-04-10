Russian Investigators Launches Criminal Case Against 4 Lithuanian Judges

"Following a procedural inspection… a criminal case has been initiated against the judges of the Vilnius District Court — Ainora Maceviciene, Aiva Suvilene, Virginia Tamosiunaite and Arturas Sumskas. They are suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 305 of the Russian Criminal Code [delivering a deliberately wrongful sentence]," Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman for the committee, said.
Late March, a court in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius gave prison sentences ranging from four to 14 years to over 60 people, including Russian nationals, over their alleged role in the January 1991 riots.
