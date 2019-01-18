Norway Police Investigating Russian Suspect in Knife Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian police are looking into a 20-year-old Russian citizen detained as a suspect in a knife attack in Oslo, Reuters news agency reported Friday, citing the head of the country's police security service.

The police are reportedly suspecting terrorism motives in the attack that occurred in a store in Oslo on Thursday, NRK broadcaster reported citing police.

The attack occurred in the city centre when a woman was buying groceries at a shop. Her condition has been described as critical.

According to the reports, the man arrived in Norway from Sweden on Thursday and on the same day, the conducted the assault.

The 20-year-old attacker reportedly considers the incident an act of terror, and the Norway police are investigating the case as religion-motivated terrorism.