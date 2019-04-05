Twitter Gets First Fine in Russia for Not Giving Info on Personal Data Transfer

At the last hearing, the Russian media watchdog said that it had requested information from the tech giant regarding the localisation of servers with personal data of Russian users, but did not receive it. According to Russian laws, social media firms are obligated to store user data on servers located in Russia.

"[The Magistrate Court] rules to impose on the company Twitter an administrative fine in the amount of three thousand rubles [45.88 US dollars]", Judge Anton Kozyrev announced.

This is the first fine that the company has received in Russia.

At the previous hearing, a representative of Roskomnadzor, the Russian state media watchdog, requested information on the localisation of user data in the country from the company, as required according to law. However, the watchdog failed to receive a response.

Representatives of Twitter, in turn, insisted that there was no corpus delicti. The company does not consider itself guilty. According to lawyers, Twitter has always "responded promptly to all complaints" and "is ready to negotiate".

A similar case is being considered by the same court against Facebook. The meeting was postponed to 12 April due to the non-attendance of participants in the process.

Last December, Roskomnadzor demanded that Twitter and Facebook report on the localisation of personal data in the country, as required by a recently passed law. Having received no "concrete answer", at the end of January the ministry initiated administrative proceedings against both companies.