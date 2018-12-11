Russian Communications Watchdog Fines Google $7,520

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor fined Google 500,000 rubles ($7,520) for non-compliance with the law, which envisions the removal of links to resources with illegal information from search results, Roskomnadzor chief Alexander Zharov said.

“We fined Google 500,000 rubles today,” the Roskomnadzor chief Zharov told reporters Tuesday.

He said Roskomnadzor might initiate another case against Google unless the company started deleting illegal information.

Commenting on further actions, Zharov said his watchdog would check Facebook and Twitter by the end of the year for compliance with the law on personal data localization.

Roskomnadzor is not the only foreign regulator who voiced concern over Google activities. Reports published earlier in the day stated that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) which is the country's competition regulator, recommended overseeing the commercial activities of Google to protect smaller tech firms. On Monday, ACCC criticised the extent to which Google and Facebook were collecting user data in order to enable target advertising.