FSB Detains Member of Gang Involved in Terrorist Acts in Moscow Metro in 2010

"Russia's FSB, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee, detained a member of the 'Vagabov gang' in Dagestan's Khasavyurt district. The said gang, whose leader was eliminated in 2010, had been involved in the organisation of bombings committed by female suicide bombers on 29 March 2010 in Moscow at the Lubyanka and Park Kultury metro stations", the FSB said.
In March 2010, with an interval of less than an hour, two powerful blasts occurred at the Lubyanka and Park Kultury stations of the Moscow metro. A total of 36 people died on the spot, 24 of them at the Lubyanka station and 12 at Park Kultury. Four more people died in hospitals later.
