WATCH Russian Fighters Force US B-52 Bombers to Change Course Over Baltic Sea

US and NATO planes have been regularly conducting flights close to Russia's borders since 2014 sometimes forcing Russian jets to scramble and escort them during the flight in order to prevent airspace violations.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, a group of B-52 Stratofortress bombers approached Russia's border in the skies over the Baltic Sea but then changed course when the Russian jets came closer. A video of the incident was released by the Russian military on Thursday.

The video comes out just a day after the US Air Force command in Europe confirmed the incident, stressing that the flights serve as a demonstration of Washington's commitment to regional security.

Previously, the Defence Blog reported that a bomber task force of B-52 Stratofortresses, airmen, and support equipment from the 2nd Bomb Wing based out of Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at RAF Fairford to participate in operations in Europe.

According to CNN, the deployment of the military unit was used as a warning to Russia in the wake of the 5th anniversary of Crimea's reunification that occurred on 18 March 2014.

Last month, the Russian military said that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet had been scrambled to identify and intercept a Swedish spy plane near the border.