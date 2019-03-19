Andrei Stenin Photo Contest 2019 Sets Record With Participants From 80 Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Young professional photographers from a record high 80 countries across five continents have submitted applications to participate in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency said on Tuesday.

The number of applications has more than doubled since the contest was established in 2014. The competition was launched to commemorate Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who was killed in eastern Ukraine near Donetsk on 6 August 2014. In the year of its fifth anniversary, the contest commemorating Rossiya Segodnya’s photojournalist Andrei Stenin has reached new heights.

"Even now we can say that the geographic representation and the high level of the works are amazing. Every year, photojournalists from more countries take part in the context, and 2019 is no exception: photos from ten new countries – Bhutan, Bolivia, Ethiopia, Luxemburg, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – have been submitted to the Andrei Stenin Contest. It is now a fixture of the international programme of important photography events. Now, we are looking forward to the day when the international jury begins its work, and we wish success to all the contestants", contest curator and head of the Visual Projects Service of Rossiya Segodnya, Oksana Oleinik, noted, summing up the first stage of the contest.

Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens Exhibition in Tokyo

In April, photography luminaries will judge the photos taken by young photojournalists from all over the world. The number of foreign contestants is growing annually, and this year, the share of Russian to foreign entries was 37 to 63 percent compared with 48 to 52 percent last year. The greatest number of submissions came from photographers from Russia, Iran, India, Spain, Egypt, Mexico, and Bangladesh.

The shortlist will be published on the website stenincontest.com on June 13. The award ceremony will be held in the fall of 2019 in Moscow, after which the exhibition of winning works will begin its tour of world cities.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers: talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

