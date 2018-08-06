Register
13:38 GMT +3
06 August 2018
    Stenin Contest Names Best Young Photographers in 2018

    Rossiya Segodnya Media Group has announced the winners and runners-up of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest.

    First prize in the Top News category went to Justin Sullivan (South Africa) for his image Stand Off, in which a police officer points his gun at poachers hiding under a table, and Luis Tato (Spain) for his photo series Kenya's Post-Election Turmoil.

    In the category My Planet, first place was awarded to Sergei Gapon from Belarus for his image Cranberry Heart of a shot from a drone, while the winning photo series was Alyona Kochetkova's How I Fell Ill, in which she chronicles her dramatic struggle against cancer.

    READ MORE: Andrei Stenin Int'l Contest Can Change Future of Photographers — Ex-Contestant

    In the Sports category, the winners were Taisir Mahdi from Iraq for his photograph The Desire for Life, picturing a young amputee playing football, and Andrea Alai from Italy for his photo series Ultras about the tifosi (fans) of Albenga Calcio from a small town in Liguria.

    In the category Portrait. A Hero of Our Time, Israel's Oded Wagenstein took first place in singles with his image Rosebud showing a child from a Nenets tribe, while Iran's Shiva Khademi won with her series Gemini.

    "Every year the contest expands its geography and has more and more applicants. In 2018, we received almost 6,000 images from 77 countries around the world, setting a new record. Young photo journalists have a very acute sense of what matters the most, and what is going on in the lives of people, countries, and the world in general. There were never as many images on social issues as this year. It is also pleasing to note the improving quality of submissions, as well as the fact that the contest has become so prominent within the community of photo journalists," Director of Rossiya Segodnya's Photo Service Alexander Shtol said.

    The contest counts among its partners the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations, as well as the Shanghai United Media Group and Al-Mayadeen pan-Arabic TV network.

    READ MORE: 'Stenin Contest is Best Platform for a Photographer' – 2016&2017 Contest Winner

    Two Iranian photographers have received special prizes in the Humanitarian Photograph category established by the ICRC. Omid Vahabzadeh won the prize for his image Tehran Attack in which a two-year-old boy is being lifted into the Iranian parliament building after the June 2017 terrorist attack in Tehran. Younes Khani Someeh Soflaei won the prize for his series …And Life Rises about the everyday life of people affected by last year's earthquake in Kermanshah Province that killed almost 600 people and destroyed more than 30,000 buildings.

    "Photography enables us to see and feel the diversity of the world in all its beauty, complexity and tragedy. In the contest submissions, we see the challenges today's world is facing, as well as its beauty. Most importantly, people are at the center of almost all images, showing their destinies, how they overcome challenges, and how they try to change life for the better. This year we awarded the ICRC special prize for photographs that tell stories of courage, patience and self-sacrifice," Head of ICRC's Regional Delegation in Russia, Belarus and Moldova Magne Barth said.

    Undated file picture taken in Kiev shows Andrei Stenin, a photographer working for Russian RIA Novosti press agency
    © AFP 2018 /
    Winner of 2017 Stenin Photo Contest: 'We Need to Go Out and Tell Our Stories'
    The special prize awarded by the Shanghai United Media Group and Al-Mayadeen TV went to Taisir Mahdi for his photograph The Desire For Life, which also won in the Sports category.

    "Rossiya Segodnya is a strategic partner of Shanghai United Media Group, the parties advance comprehensive cooperation in practice. SUMG has partnered with the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya, for the third time and established a special prize. The media groups will also jointly organize an exhibition in Shanghai for the winners of the photo contest. In four years, the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest has become a platform where new names in photojournalism are discovered and criteria of press photography are formulated. SUMG is happy to contribute to the professional development and success of young photojournalists," President of the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) Qiu Xin, said.

    "Al-Mayadeen TV considers it to be its duty to pay tribute to the memory of photojournalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while capturing reality as it is. The Arabic TV channel supports the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest because of the sincerity and high professional level with which it carries out its mission of protecting human rights of the oppressed and always shows solidarity with a person," the Head of the board of directors of Al-Mayadeen TV Ghassan bin Jiddo, said

    The full list of contest winners and runners-up is available at stenincontest.com. The awards ceremony and exhibition of the winning works will take place on November 8, when the 2018 Grand Prix winner will also be announced.

    About the contest:

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

    In 2018, the contest jury included representatives from the world's leading news agencies: AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey), Notimex (Mexico), as well as world-class photographers and editors. The jury was chaired by Ahmet Sel, the Visual News Editor in Chief for the Anadolu Agency (Turkey).

    The contest's general information partners include: the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel,  news website JourDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, China Daily web-site, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee, The Paper, Radio Republik Indonesia, BERNAMA news agency, Antara news agency, Al-Mayadeen. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, iYoung Journalists information portal, School of visual arts and the festivals  FotoistanbulKOLGA TBILISI PHOTO.

    photojournalism, winners, photojournalists, photo, photo contest, Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Andrei Stenin, Russia
