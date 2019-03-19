Boeing 737-800 Flight With Faulty Wing Landed in Sochi - Airport

The plane flying from Moscow to Sochi, which encountered a problem with its wing, landed successfully at the Sochi airport, a representative of the airport said.

According to the representative, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft that departed from Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport landed at the Sochi International Airport on Sunday, despite problems with a wing, RIA Novosti reported.

“On final approach for landing, a problem with wing mechanization was identified. There were 106 passengers on the plane. The operational services of Sochi International Airport were put on full alert and met the plane at the place where it stopped," he said.

He also added that the Sochi airport continues to function nominally.

Boeing has been facing problems around the worldwide with the use of their planes recently.

Five months after 29th October 2018, when an Indonesian Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plunged into the Java Sea and claimed the lives of 189 people, another such plane, belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, crashed, killing 157 people. Both accidents took place mere minutes after the planes took off. Later, in response to the accidents, the authorities and airlines around the world grounded the Boeing 737 MAX.