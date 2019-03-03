Russian Foreign Minister to Start Tour Across Persian Gulf States

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday is starting his tour across the Persian Gulf states, during which he will visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his visits, set to last through Thursday, the minister will meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al Ahmad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and a number of other high-ranking officials.

Lavrov is expected to focus on the situations in Syria and other regional hot spots, as well as on the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, during his meetings. He will also adjust positions on the key aspects of the global agenda with the Persian Gulf leadership.

In his talks, the minister will touch upon bilateral relations between Russia and the Persian Gulf states and ways to expand cooperation in various spheres, including economy, trade, investment, and culture. Preparations for an Russian-Arab cooperation forum, to be held at the ministerial level in Moscow in April, will also be on the agenda.