Russian Foreign Minister to Start Tour Across Persian Gulf States

During his visits, set to last through Thursday, the minister will meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al Ahmad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and a number of other high-ranking officials.
In his talks, the minister will touch upon bilateral relations between Russia and the Persian Gulf states and ways to expand cooperation in various spheres, including economy, trade, investment, and culture. Preparations for an Russian-Arab cooperation forum, to be held at the ministerial level in Moscow in April, will also be on the agenda.
