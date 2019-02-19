Heavily Pregnant Russian Woman Rocks Internet as She Skis Downhill in Swimsuit

Although she'a attracted a mixed reaction online, the lady seems to lead a fulfilling life, treating pregnancy as a perfectly physiologic state that places no restrictions on the life she is used to, largely to netizens’ admiration.

A pregnant woman from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has become a social media star virtually overnight after a video of her rocketing down a slope wearing nothing but a two-piece and a helmet hit the internet.

The video of lady, who is notably midway through her third trimester, has racked up 75,000 views and hundreds of comments on Instagram and the Russian VKontakte social network in just 24 hours.

It is clear from the clip that it is not the first time the mother-to-be has gone downhill skiing. As the video appeared on 17 February on the page of the AST-54 Novosibirsk evacuation service, many expressed their concern, arguing the extreme sport poses grave risks to both the woman and her unborn baby. Others thought she was wearing utterly inappropriate clothes for the occasion and her 7-8-month pregnancy.

“Just incidentally, why is she so underdressed, I wonder?” one user queried, with another one weighing in with another question:

“I am just curious, what part of the body her brains are in?”

Many certainly dwelled on the enormous physical risks extreme sports carry.

“She is putting her baby at risk: she can fall down herself, or somebody may ram right into her. Only God knows what may happen to her on the slope.”

However, there were voices in the woman’s defence, arguing it is incredible that the pregnant woman hasn’t changed her lifestyle a bit and is living her life to the fullest.

“Well-done, lady,” one said, with another one continuing:

“A sofa is perhaps the safest place…but the question is if it’s at all healthy.”

“If a person lives a full life, it is more likely healthy than dangerous. I am jealous of her being free of any inhibitions,” another commenter posted.