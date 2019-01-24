Transparency Site to Leak Archives of Hacked Russian Files on Friday - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Transparency activist site Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS) plans to leak hundreds of thousands of hacked Russian-related documents on January 25 including materials linked to the conflict in Ukraine, the Daily Beast reported on Thursday.

The materials released will include emails, Skype and Facebook messages and other documents related to Russian politicians, journalists, businessmen including some linked to the alleged deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine in 2014, the Daily Beast said citing DDOS co-founder Emma Best, who established the site last month.

READ MORE: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Politicians' Hacked Data in Germany — Reports

The site already contains leaked documents from the Russian Ministry of Interior and Rosoboronexport. However, all attempts to download these files have failed.

Kiev launched a military operation in eastern Ukraine in 2014 against militias in Donbass after local residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities. Russia has repeatedly denied intervening in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

READ MORE: Biometric Weakness: Many Fingerprint-Protected Devices Can Be Hacked — Report