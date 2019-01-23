Four Turkish Nationals Died, 8 Rescued in Kerch Strait Tanker Fire - Ankara

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out on Monday during the transfer of the liquefied natural gas from one vessel to another.
"As a result of the fire on the two Tanzania-flagged ships, Maestro and Kandi, in the Kerch Strait, four out of 16 of our citizens who were crew members died, eight were saved, and the search of four missing is ongoing," the statement read.
READ MORE: Kerch Strait Tanker Fire Caused No Oil Spill, Environmental Damage — Authorities
Previously, Rosmorrechflot told Sputnik that there has been no oil spill or other environmental damage after the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)