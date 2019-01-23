Four Turkish Nationals Died, 8 Rescued in Kerch Strait Tanker Fire - Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) - As many as four Turkish nationals were killed, eight were rescued and four went missing after the fire broke out on board two tankers in the Kerch Strait, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out on Monday during the transfer of the liquefied natural gas from one vessel to another.

The Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) said 12 people were rescued, 10 died and 10 were reported missing.

"As a result of the fire on the two Tanzania-flagged ships, Maestro and Kandi, in the Kerch Strait, four out of 16 of our citizens who were crew members died, eight were saved, and the search of four missing is ongoing," the statement read.

Previously, Rosmorrechflot told Sputnik that there has been no oil spill or other environmental damage after the incident.