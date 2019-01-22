Espionage Suspect Whelan Had Classified Docs at Detention in Russia - Attorney

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zherebenkov, attorney for espionage suspect Paul Whelan, told Sputnik on Monday that his client was found to be in possession of classified documents at the time he was detained last month in Moscow.

"The prosecution is saying that he was in possession of documents. Yes, he was. Are these documents classified? I confirm that they are. I cannot comment on anything else", the attorney said.

A Moscow court will hear an appeal on Whelan’s custody later in the day. The hearing is expected to be closed to the media and the public over the classified nature of some of the case files.

Meanwhile, the US has informed Russia via diplomatic channels of concerns over the delay of a consular visit to Whelan , urging Moscow to fulfil commitments, the embassy said in a statement.

The US Embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti that the Russian Foreign Ministry, after initially agreeing, delayed the visit at the request of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"US Embassy consular officers had planned to visit Mr Paul Whelan on 17 January at Lefortovo Prison. The visit had been approved by the Russian government and scheduled in advance by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). On the morning of 17 January — the same day as the scheduled visit — the Russian MFA informed us that the visit would be postponed and rescheduled at the request of the Federal Security Service (FSB)", the embassy's press secretary Andrea Kalan said.

Kalan added that the US diplomats were "strongly concerned about the delay in consular access both to Mr Whelan and, more broadly, to US citizens in Russia and about Russia's lack of adherence to the Bilateral Consular Agreement between our two countries”.

"We have expressed our concern through diplomatic channels, and we call on Russia to meet its treaty obligations", the press secretary said.

Vladimir Zherebenkov, the suspect's attorney, has also told Sputnik that diplomats from the US, UK, and Canadian mission in Moscow have come to the Moscow City Court hoping to be admitted to the hearing on the detention of espionage suspect Paul Whelan, adding that it will be up to the court to allow the diplomats to be present.

Whelan, 48, who also has Irish, Canadian and US citizenship, was detained on espionage charges in Moscow in December of last year. He has dismissed the charges and insists he came to Russia only to attend a friend's wedding.