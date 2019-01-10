Russian Watchdog to Probe BBC for Alleged Propagation of Terrorist Ideology

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's federal telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Thursday that a recent inspection of BBC Internet-resources had revealed materials propagating the ideology of international terrorist groups.

"The content of BBC Internet-resources is being checked for compliance with the Russian legislation. To date, materials have been revealed that transmit the ideological principles of international terrorist organizations [quotes of terrorist al-Baghdadi]," Roskomnadzor's press service said in a statement.

The statement added that an investigation was underway "into whether these materials comply with the norms of the Russian anti-extremism legislation."

According to the watchdog, an inspection of British Television's compliance with licensing and mandatory requirements in the field of television and radio broadcasting will be conducted in the period from 14 January to 31 January this year.

The statement comes after Roskomnadzor said on 21 December it had started the checks to verify the compliance by the BBC World News, as well as BBC Internet resources, with the Russian law after the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) accused the RT broadcaster of breaching the regulator's rules and allegedly failing to provide impartial news coverage in seven programs aired in March and April.

