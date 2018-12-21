Russian Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor Launches Probe Into BBC World News in Russia

"In connection with the situation regarding the decision made by the UK regulator Ofcom on the violation of the broadcasting rules by the RT channel, Roskomnadzor initiates control measures against BBC World News aired on the territory of Russia, as well as regarding BBC resources on the Internet for compliance of their materials with Russian legislation," the watchdog said.
READ MORE: BBC Confirms Channel Has Been Craving Proof of Russian "Role" in Paris Rallies
Commenting on the case, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the inspection should have been done long ago.
"[The inspection was] long overdue… I am sincerely sorry for the BBC correspondents, many of whom are true professionals and conscientiously perform their duties. But gross meddling of the UK government in the activities of the Russian media, constant propaganda against the RT channel, attempts to discredit our journalists, etc., leave no other choice than responding in kind", she said on Facebook.
All comments
Show new comments (0)