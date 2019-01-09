Russian Girl Shoots Her Face Taking Handgun Selfie - Investigators

The girl reportedly took her father's rubber-bullet handgun without his permission and attempted to take a selfie; he now faces charges for not storing his weapon properly, Russia's Investigative Committee stated.

A thirteen-year-old girl from the Moscow suburb of Mytishchi seriously injured herself when she shot herself in the face with a rubber bullet while attempting to take a selfie with her father's handgun, Russia's Investigative Committee in the Moscow Oblast reported.

According to the investigation, the incident took place on 5 January at the family's house in Mytishchi. The girl reportedly was taking a selfie with her father's rubber-bullet handgun and "out of carelessness, pulled the trigger, which resulted in an unexpected shot in the direction of her face."

As a result of the incident, the girl fractured her jaw. The investigation ruled that the handgun belonged to her father, who faces charges for not storing his weapon properly.