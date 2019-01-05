Roscosmos Expects NASA to Explain Position on Rogozin's Visit to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The planned visit by Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, to the United States may not just be postponed but cancelled, a source in the rocket and space industry has told Sputnik.

"Dmitry Rogozin's visit should have been, most importantly, a response to the head of NASA's visit to Russia. We hope that NASA will manage to settle all the political issues and the visit will eventually be held, as they have not cancelled their invitation. But if NASA does not manage to do it, the visit will be just cancelled", the source said.

The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement that it expected the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide an official explanation on its position concerning a visit by a Russian delegation to the United States on the previously sent invitation.

"Roscosmos expects NASA to provide official explanations on its position concerning the organisation of a return visit by the Russian delegation to the United States on the invitation that we have previously received", the statement read.

Roscosmos has not yet suspended its work toward formulating its negotiating position on the sides' cooperation regarding the International Space Station and deep space, the corporation specified.

Late on Friday, the press secretary for the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) told Sputnik that the visit, initially scheduled for February, would be postponed and a new date would be set later.

This was supposed to be a return visit following a visit by a US delegation.