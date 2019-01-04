Authorities Identify All Victims in Deadly Magnitogorsk Building Collapse

Alexander Chupriyan said Friday that the bodies of all 39 people, who had been killed by a partial collapse of a residential building, supposedly caused by a gas explosion, have been identified.
The material assistance provided by government of the Chelyabinsk Region stands at 1 million rubles to family members of citizens who died as a result of the emergency, 400,000 rubles to citizens who received grave or moderate injuries, 200,000 rubles to those who got minor injuries.
In addition, due to the loss of property, 500,000 rubles are provided to each family who lived in three-room apartments, 400,000 to families who lived in two-room apartments, 300,000 rubles to families who used to live in studio apartments.
The first funeral of victims from the collapsed residential building will reportedly take place on Friday.
According to the press secretary of the region's governor administration, the building will be split into two separate apartment blocks.
