UK, Iraqi Envoys Extend Condolences to Russia Over Deadly Magnitogorsk Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow on Thursday expressed his condolences over a deadly incident in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, which left at least 38 people killed.

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy in Magnitogorsk. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and my sincere condolences to all those affected," Bristow said in a statement published on the UK Embassy's Twitter account.

Similarly, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi offered his heartfelt condolences on Twitter to the families of the victims of "Magnitogorsk’s horrific accident that caused the death of innocent people."

A 10-storey apartment block collapsed in Magnitogorsk on New Year's Eve, supposedly due to a gas explosion, causing multiple casualties and destroying scores of apartments.