A storm that was raging in the Baltic Sea has destroyed part of the promenade in the city of Svetlogorsk in Russian's Kaliningrad region, the head of Svetlogorsk municipal district Vladimir Bondarenko said on Facebook.

"The park of the promenade failed to brave the elements. It is prohibited to walk at the site," the official stated.

Meanwhile, some Internet users posted a video from the site showing the destruction in the aftermath of the heavy storm.

This comes after Sputnik reported that the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced a storm warning in the region on 2 January.