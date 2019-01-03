'First Transgender Cyclone': Aussies Crack Up Over 'Obscene' Weather Forecast

A weather forecast has brought tears to the eyes of Australians after a giant tropical storm with a disturbing shape was pictured off the coast of Queensland.

The Queensland office of Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell weather watchers that tropical cyclone Penny had retreated from the Queensland coast for a while.

The graphic shows what looks like Penny's thick tail pointing at Queensland's northern peninsula, Cape York. Unsurprisingly, a number of people deemed the image sexually explicit.

Weather service Higgins Storm Chasing was the first to draw attention to the map. "Penny divorced Gulf after 1 day then went out with Cape for the night and is now married to Coral. I'll just leave it there I think and leave the whole graphic up to your imagination", the service wrote on Facebook.

The post triggered all kinds of tongue-in-cheek comments and puns, with some branding Penny as the "first transgender cyclone".

Penny hit Queensland earlier this week as a category one storm, bringing heavy rains and damaging winds. According to the BOM, it has moved away from Queensland eastwards into the Coral Sea and is now expected to intensify to a Category 2 system before turning towards the southwest on Friday.