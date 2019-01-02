Total of 11 Bodies Recovered From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk - Ministry

MAGNITOGORSK (Sputnik) - The body of 11th victim was recovered from the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, the press service for the regional office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of [Wednesday] morning, 11 bodies have been recovered," the ministry said.

READ MORE: WATCH: 11-Month-Old Infant Recovered From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk

МЧС РФ Rescuers Recover 2 Bodies From Collapsed Building in Magnitogorsk, Death Toll Hits 7

A natural gas blast hit on Monday one of the blocks of a 10-storey building in Magnitogorsk, the Chelyabinsk Region, fully destroying 35 apartments and damaging 10 others.

The fate of dozens of people remains unknown. Rescue works are hindered by the risk of debris collapsing.

January 2 was declared a day of mourning in the Chelyabinsk Region for those killed in a collapse of a block of a residential building in Magnitogorsk.