Kremlin Points to Pompeo's Unprecedented Meddling in Ukrainian Church Affairs

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced last Saturday the creation of an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church following a "unification council" held in Kiev, at which Metropolitan Epiphanius Dumenko was elected head of the "autocephalous church." On Wednesday, the US State Department said Pompeo called Metropolitan Epiphanius, expressing the United States’ support for religious freedom and Ukrainian sovereignty.
The Moscow Patriarchate has described the situation with the Ukrainian autocephalous church as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.
