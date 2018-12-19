Russia Conducts Live-Fire Drills With S-400 in Crimea (VIDEO)

The drills come after Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia's Southern Military District, announced that the military had completed rearming air defence forces stationed in Crimea with the potent, world-renowned S-400 system.

Military exercises involving Russia's S-400 missile systems have successfully wrapped up in Crimea, according to Russian Black Sea Fleet spokesman Alexei Rulev.

"The combat crews of the S-400 Triumf missile systems from [Russian] Aerospace Forces and air defence units of the Southern Military District deployed in Crimea has conducted air defence drills," he said.

He added that during the exercises, servicemen were tasked with deploying S-400 launchers and radar installations, as well as re-deploying them to new areas.

After that, the S-400 systems were put on combat alert and began to collect data on the aerial situation. The drills ended with the destruction of a target simulating an "enemy" cruise missile.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, and has a range of 400 kilometres (248 miles). It is capable of tracking and destroying all aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.