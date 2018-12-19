Register
07:24 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flowers are placed in front of a portrait of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in the Foreign Ministry in Moscow a day after the assassination of the Russian ambassador in the Turkish capital

    Turkish Journo Who Captured Russian Envoy's Assassination Wants to Pay Tribute

    © AFP 2018 / Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Wednesday marks the second anniversary of Russian envoy to Turkey Andrey Karlov's murder. The diplomat was shot dead on December 19, 2016, by an off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.

    Burhan Ozbilici, an Associated Press photojournalist, who won the 2017 World Press Photo of the Year award for his image of the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, told Sputnik that he wanted to bring flowers to the diplomat's grave in Russia.

    Street in Ankara renamed after Ambassador Andrei Karlov
    © Sputnik . Eray Erkylych
    Turkish Prosecution Seeks Justice for Slain Russian Envoy Karlov - Reports
    "My dream is to come to Russia and put flowers on the grave of Andrey Karlov. As a photographer, I was charmed by his charisma… I felt his calm confidence, deep soul and started taking pictures of him with great love… He was not only a politician and a diplomat but first of all a representative of the great Russian culture," Ozbilici said.

    The photojournalist said a friend had invited him to come to the exhibition, stressing that he had no feeling that something tragic was going to happen.

    READ MORE: Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination

    Gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Russian Ambassador's Murderer Collected Data on Karlov Since October - Reports
    "I knew nothing about this exhibition and the participation of the Russian ambassador. My friend told me about the opening of the exhibition and offered me to attend it. And I started taking pictures. And it just so happened that I stood close to him at the last minutes of his life," Ozbilici noted.

    Ozbilici’s photograph captured Altintas shouting while holding a gun after killing Karlov at the exhibition.

    Related:

    Turkish Prosecution Seeks Justice for Slain Russian Envoy Karlov - Reports
    Turkey Completes Investigation Into Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder - Reports
    Memorial Week for Remembering Russian Ambassador Karlov to Take Place in Antalya
    Putin Appoints New Russian Envoy in Turkey 6 Months After Karlov's Assassination
    Tags:
    assassination, tribute, Burhan Ozbilici, Andrey Karlov, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse