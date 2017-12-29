Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Mustafa Timur Ozkan, the organizer of the photo exhibition where Russian Ambassador in Ankara Andrey Karlov was killed in 2016, was arrested in Ankara on charges of involvement in the murder, local media reported on Thursday.
Mustafa Timur Ozkan was brought to the Ankara Prosecutor's Office, which accused him of involvement in the preparation of a premeditated murder, after which a court in Ankara decided to arrest him, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.
Following the incident, four people were detained on charges of involvement in Karlov's murder, including three former policemen and the head of the publishing group Guru Medya, Hayreddin Aydinbas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)