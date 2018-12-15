Register
00:26 GMT +316 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's Central Bank Chairperson Elvira Nabiullina

    ‘Risks Are Higher’: Rate Hike by Russian Central Bank Signals Inflation Concerns

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    210

    Russia’s central bank quietly raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Friday, to 7.75 percent, for the second time in four months, amid the threat of new US sanctions.

    "In the current conditions, it's very important for us to maintain our conservative approach to assessing risks and conducting monetary policy," Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a recent press conference, Bloomberg reported this week. "We must make sure that inflation remains under control." 

    Russian Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine: We Don't Want Russia to Have Strong Army, Navy

    "Now, when risks are higher, it's particularly important to behave with caution. That approach is one of the most important principles in inflation-targeting policy," she said, the Financial Times reported.

    "The decision taken is proactive in nature and is aimed at limiting inflation risks that remain elevated, especially over the short-term horizon. There persists uncertainty over future external conditions, as well as over the reaction of prices and inflation expectations to the upcoming VAT [value added tax] rate increase. The increase in the key rate will help prevent firm inflation anchoring at the level significantly exceeding the Bank of Russia's target," Nabiullina pointed out.

    Central banks in several countries have tightened monetary policies this year in an effort to prevent a weakening of currency against lower oil prices, a US-China trade war and threats new US sanctions against Russia. The US Federal Reserve System is expected next week to increase its interest rate for the ninth time since 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

    Building of Council of Europe in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    EU Leaders Discuss Brexit, Russia, Migration, Fake News at Council Summit - MPs

    Nabiullina observed that putative actions by the US and Europe would have a "limited impact" on Russia, as the latter's economy adapts to sanctions.

    In August, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced two new packages of sanctions against Russia, due to allegations of chemical weapons use against former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury in March. In early March, Skripal, 66, and Yulia were found unconscious in the market town of Salisbury, around 100 miles south-west of London, as a result of an alleged nerve agent attack.

    London accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what the UK claimed was an A234 nerve agent, which Moscow has firmly denied.

    Related:

    Merkel: There is no Basis for Cancelling or Easing Anti-Russia Sanctions (VIDEO)
    Ex-Top Reagan Advisor: Russia Has Risen Like the Phoenix Amid US Decline
    Lavrov: Russia's Maria Butina Under Harsh Conditions, Tortured by US Authorities
    EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months - Tusk
    Russia to Closely Monitor Washington's Compliance With INF Treaty - Russian MFA
    Tags:
    inflation, central banking, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse