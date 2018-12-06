Common Energy Markets May Add $9Bln to Eurasian Economic Union's GDP - Putin

"Drafts of important decisions on the creation of common markets of oil, petroleum products and gas have been prepared for today's meeting. According to experts, the implementation of these plans will increase the GDP of our countries by $9 billion", Putin said at a meeting of EAEU leaders in St. Petersburg.
The Russian president went on saying that cooperation within the EAEU was being carried out successfully and dynamically, with the cumulative GDP going up 2 percent in the first half of 2018. Industrial production continued to grow, while intra-union trade increased 12 percent to $44 billion.
He also recalled that at the meeting in May, an agreement to mark the union's goods with the aim of making trade operations transparent, and ensuring consumer rights projection and equal conditions for a competition was signed.
The EAEU, comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.
