RT Editor-in-Chief Vows to Help Seriously Ill Girl Become Journalist

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has promised to help a young girl become a journalist as part of a Dream With Me charitable project granting wishes of seriously ill kids and seniors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday visited a volunteer forum in Moscow. The Kremlin said he watched videos of five children speaking about their dreams and promised to help them all come true. He said he would organize a visit to the RT channel for a girl who wanted to be a journalist so that she could take an interview.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin Dubai Authorities Cover Full Medical Expenses of Deceased Russian Tourist After RT Report

"Putin made a promise and we are on it," the RT chief editor said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

A boy who wanted to make a video about an Il-96 airliner was promised an invitation to Moscow for a tour of the plane and a meeting with the crew servicing presidential flights, while another girl who wished to see how movies were made will be taken to Russia’s oldest Mosfilm studio.

Another young participant of the project who wished to get a bird's-eye view of St. Petersburg will be taken on a helicopter tour during the president's visit to the city in the coming days. A child who wished to shake Putin's hand will be invited to Moscow for New Year celebrations if doctors give their consent.

READ MORE: RT Chief Editor Promises Help to Amputee Boy From Award-Winning Photo