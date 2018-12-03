Register
22:00 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tank Drag Race at -20Cº: Uralvagonzavod Pays Homage to Its Eminent Tank Inventor

    Tank Race at -20Cº: Uralvagonzavod Pays Homage to Its Eminent Tank Inventor

    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 50

    On Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX-2018) opening day, one of its participants, the Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod, celebrates the 120th birthday of the eminent inventor of T-34 tanks, Mikhail Koshkin.

    UVZ paid homage to the designer with an unusual competition; for the first time in history, a drag race of three generations of tanks, T-34, T-72 and T-90C, was held at a proving ground in the far-off Urals region in the blistering —20Cº cold. All these military vehicles are the trademark of the manufacturer from Russia.

    Director general of Uralvagonzavod, Alexander Potapov, who is now in Egypt at the EDEX-2018 arms and defense fair, commented on the occasion of Mikhail Koshkin 120th birthday stressing that Egypt was one of the first Arab countries to receive the T-34. 

    "Mikhail Koshkin is reckoned, certainly, as one of the founders of the national tank-building school and his Victory Tank is the progenitor of modern tanks. All the models that were manufactured in our factories in the post-war period have soaked up, one way or another, the design and combat experience of the legendary T-34. Besides, let me remind you that the T-34 was among the first tanks that were widely exported, and Egypt was one of the first Arab countries to accept it for service."

    READ MORE: US Decision to Withdraw From INF Shows Intention to Start Arms Race — Kremlin

    Mikhail Koshkin invented the T-34 in 1939. Its design simplicity and reliability have become one of the feats of engineering of the 20th century. To this day, T-34 is the most notable Soviet tank, as well as one of the best tanks and the most recognizable symbol of the Second World War. Many experts acknowledged its superiority in terrain crossing capacity, maneuverability, and mobility.

    Bringing Legend Back to Life: Restoration of Tank T-34
    © Photo : Youtube/Sputnik
    Legendary Soviet T-34 Battle Tank is Back in Action
    Its latest modification, the T-35-85 tank, is still in service with some countries. Since 1955, it was supplied to the Egyptian Armed Forces by the USSR along with other military equipment.

    Uralvagonzavod participates in the EDEX-2018 show as a member of the Russian joint display exposition of Rosoboronexport.

    Two other participants of the "Ural Race", tanks of the T-72 and T-90 generations, — in their most modern modifications — will be demonstrated at the UVZ exposition at the Egypt International Exhibition Center on 3-5 December 2018.

    Related:

    'Having Tanks Shoot at Parliament in Moscow Was Quite Amazing' – Swiss Reporter
    French Gov’t Think Tanks Recommend Not to Accredit Sputnik, RT Journalists
    Real Reason Iraq's 35th Mechanized Brigade Swapped Abrams Tanks for T-90s
    Tags:
    tanks, T-34, T-72, Uralvagonzavod, Russia, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse