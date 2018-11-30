Moscow Cable Car Resumes Operation After Cyberattack

"Since November 30, the Moscow Cable Car [MCC] has been operating normally. On November 29, the MCC staff tested all systems that ensure the safe operation of the cable car, as part of preparations for launching the line," the company said.
READ MORE: Cyberattack Stops New Cable Car Line in Moscow
The line, which connects the Sparrow Hills on the right bank of the Moskva River with the Luzhniki stadium on the left bank, was launched by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday. On Wednesday, the cable car stopped operating due to the cyberattack.
A law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday that a hacker behind the attack on the cable car demanded bitcoins from the operating company for decrypting seized electronic files.
All comments
Show new comments (0)