Moscow Cable Car Resumes Operation After Cyberattack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recently-launched cable car in the Sparrow Hills area in Moscow restored work on Friday following a cyberattack on its servers, the operating company said.

"Since November 30, the Moscow Cable Car [MCC] has been operating normally. On November 29, the MCC staff tested all systems that ensure the safe operation of the cable car, as part of preparations for launching the line," the company said.

Following the tests, it was decided to resume the operation of the system in line with the timetable, it added.

The line, which connects the Sparrow Hills on the right bank of the Moskva River with the Luzhniki stadium on the left bank, was launched by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday. On Wednesday, the cable car stopped operating due to the cyberattack.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday that a hacker behind the attack on the cable car demanded bitcoins from the operating company for decrypting seized electronic files.