Cyberattack Stops New Cable Car Line in Moscow

'The server network running the Moscow Cable Car came under a cyberattack at 2 p.m. [11:00 GMT] today. After it was detected, employees stopped the line and evacuated passengers at disembarkation points', the aerial line’s press office said.
Вид с открывшейся канатной дороги между смотровой площадкой на Воробьевых горах и с/к «Лужники». Кстати, первый месяц канатная дорога будет работать бесплатно.#Москва #ВоробьевыГоры #Лужники pic.twitter.com/pgz6MQdICi— Аширов Денис (@ashdenis) November 28, 2018
