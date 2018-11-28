Putin Preparing to Meet Trump on G20 Sidelines - Kremlin

"Preparation is continuing, the meeting has been agreed. We have no other information from American counterparts", Peskov said.
Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday he might cancel his meeting with Putin during the G20 summit in Argentina following the Russia-Ukraine naval incident in the Kerch Strait.
The mentioned conflict between Moscow and Kiev over Kerch escalated on Sunday after the Russian Border Guard seized two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug for illegally crossing the Russian maritime border in the strait. Addressing the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukranian actions were a provocation coordinated with the US and the EU.
