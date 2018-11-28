Putin Preparing to Meet Trump on G20 Sidelines - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on the G20 summit sidelines has been agreed and is being prepared, there is no information about the cancellation of the meeting from the US side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"Preparation is continuing, the meeting has been agreed. We have no other information from American counterparts", Peskov said.

Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday he might cancel his meeting with Putin during the G20 summit in Argentina following the Russia-Ukraine naval incident in the Kerch Strait.

READ MORE: Russia Puts One More S-400 Battalion Into Service in Crimea Amid Kerch Row

© Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service WATCH Russian Ship Ram Ukrainian Vessel Violating Maritime Border

He said the Kremlin had noted Trump's remarks about a possible cancellation of talks with Putin at G20 but also said the White House had earlier announced that the meeting would take place.

The mentioned conflict between Moscow and Kiev over Kerch escalated on Sunday after the Russian Border Guard seized two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug for illegally crossing the Russian maritime border in the strait. Addressing the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukranian actions were a provocation coordinated with the US and the EU.