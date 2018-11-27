UNSC Reaction to Kerch Strait Incident May Encourage Kiev Provocations – Moscow

On Monday, the UN Security Council voted against the Russian agenda for the meeting on the Kerch Strait incident and later decided to support the Ukrainian agenda for the meeting.
“I fear that, after the Western countries that have particular influence on Ukraine really displayed such an attitude, the Ukrainian side might feel a little bit emboldened to engage in further provocations of this type because they did not hear during this meeting any reproaches from western side that they did something wrong … There is big fear that Ukraine might understand this … as a carte blanche for further provocative actions that could endanger not only our relations but the situation in Black Sea, Azov Sea and in Kerch Strait,” Polyanskiy said on late Monday.
On Sunday, Ukraine’s Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tug crossed the Russian maritime border. According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the vessels sailed towards the Kerch Strait, an entrance to the Sea of Azov, where the ships were seized by Russia due to the lack of reply to a lawful demand to stop.
In response to the situation in the Kerch Strait, the Ukrainian authorities decided on Monday to introduce martial law in selected regions of Ukraine along the border with Russia as well as along the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov for 30 days.
