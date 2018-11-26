FSB to Escort Ukrainian Ships Seized in Black Sea Over Border Violation to Kerch

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Three Ukrainian ships seized in the Black Sea for illegally crossing the Russian border will be escorted to the port of Kerch, a spokesman for the Border Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for Crimea, Anton Lozovoy, said on Monday.

"All three vessels have been seized. They are being convoyed to the port of Kerch," Lozovoy told reporters. According to him, a criminal case was initiated under Russian Criminal Code Article 322.3 (illegal crossing of the state border). Three lightly wounded Ukrainian soldiers received medical assistance, Lozovoy added.

Earlier, the FSB reported that three ships of the Ukrainian Navy — Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yany Kapu — had been seized after violating Russian state border. The Ukrainian ships did not react to legal demands of the ships accompanying them and made dangerous maneuvers, the FSB noted.

First Deputy Chair of the Russian parliament upper chamber's Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko could have orchestrated the provocation in an attempt to improve his approval rating ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

"All of this has been orchestrated by Poroshenko, who is lagging behind in the [presidential] election [campaign]. His goal is to introduce the state of emergency in Ukraine to cancel the elections or set up all Ukrainians against Russia in order to try to improve his approval rating with the help of a new wave of anti-Russia sentiments," Dzhabarov said.

Ukraine is set to hold presidential election on March 31, 2019, while parliamentary elections are scheduled for October next year.

Earlier in the day. Poroshenko has advocated for the impositon of the martial law in Ukraine, saying that "the decision does not provide for immediate mobilization, but training of the primary reserve pool will be conducted."

Meanwhile, Russia has requested an urgent meeting of UN Security Council members at 11 a.m. on Monday (16.00 GMT) to discuss the tensed situation in the Kerch strait.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW