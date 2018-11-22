WATCH Russian Hikers Move Towards Life-Threatening Erupting Volcano

A group of hikers walked right up to an erupting volcano, Ebeko, in far eastern Russia. Its crater was spewing a huge threatening thick grey ash cloud into the air.
The extravagant walk took place on one of Russia's Kuril Islands, Paramushir Island, located in an area close to Severo-Kurilsk.
The eruption comes after Ebeko awoke from dormancy in 2016, and the volcano has repeatedly spewed ash since then.
