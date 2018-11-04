Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands Throws Ash at 2.8 Miles (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ebeko volcano on the Paramushir island, located in the Russain Kuril Islands archipelago, spewed out a column of ash to a height of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles), the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Far Eastern Sakhalin Region said in a statement on Sunday.

"On November 4, the emergencies control center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Sakhalin Region received information that the Ebeko volcano was seen throwing ash to a height of up to 4.5 kilometers. The plume of ash has moved to the north-east of the volcano, to a distance up to five kilometers," the statement read.

The town of Severo-Kurilsk, located seven kilometer away from the volcano, had not experienced ash fall, the statement added.

READ MORE: Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands Throws Ash at 2.8 Miles

The situation is not threatening the lives of local residents, according to the statement.

Ebeko woke up in 2016 and has repeatedly thrown ash since then.