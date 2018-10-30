Hotel Ablaze in North Moscow: One Injured - Emergency Services

"The fire's epicenter is located on the second floor of a five-story building; evacuations are being carried out," the source said.
READ MORE: At Least One Dead, Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Vladikavkaz, Russia
Thirty-five people were evacuated from the Ostankino Hotel, which caught fire on Tuesday in the north-east of Moscow; only one of the evacuees was injured, a source in the emergency services said.
According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Another 12 people were rescued; four of them had to climb down ladders to leave the burning building.
The fire was rated two on a scale of 1-5; a firefighting headquarters has been established on site, and 24 teams of firefighters are taking part in putting out the blaze.
All comments
Show new comments (0)