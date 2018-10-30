Hotel Ablaze in North Moscow: One Injured - Emergency Services

Hotel guests and personnel have begun to evacuate, emergency services reported. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

"The fire's epicenter is located on the second floor of a five-story building; evacuations are being carried out," the source said.

READ MORE: At Least One Dead, Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Vladikavkaz, Russia

Thirty-five people were evacuated from the Ostankino Hotel, which caught fire on Tuesday in the north-east of Moscow; only one of the evacuees was injured, a source in the emergency services said.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Another 12 people were rescued; four of them had to climb down ladders to leave the burning building.

The fire was rated two on a scale of 1-5; a firefighting headquarters has been established on site, and 24 teams of firefighters are taking part in putting out the blaze.