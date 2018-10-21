At Least One Dead, Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Vladikavkaz, Russia

A fire broke out at "electrozinc" factory in Vladikavkaz, Russia, killing at least one and injuring three, local emergencies service reported.

The fire broke out at a factory in Vladikavkaz, Russia, on an area of 500 square meters (approx. 5381 sq. feet), local emergencies service reported.

The emergencies service also reported that 50 people were fighting fire at the moment and that 18 units of firefighting equipment were involved. According to the spokesperson, the fire erupted at about 3:16 a.m. local time (00:16 GMT).

“A fire erupted at the Electrozink plant in Vladikavkaz … hitting the area of 500 square meters [about 5,400 square feet]. As a result of the fire one person died and three more were injured,” the spokesperson said. Several minutes after initial reports Emergencies Ministry said that the area hit by the fire had increased up to 650 square meters.

Later, the emergency service reported that the fire had been brought under control.

Electrozinc is one of Russia's biggest nonferrous machine industry enterprises. The factory produces zinc, lead, cadmium, zinc-aluminum compounds, PPR, etc.