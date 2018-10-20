Location of Bodies of Crashed L-39 Aircraft Pilots Identified

A Russian Aero L-39 Albatros combat trainer crashed off the coast of the Sea of Azov in south Russia's Krasnodar Territory during a scheduled training flight on Thursday.
"The location of body fragments of both pilots was identified following search operations at the crash site of combat trainer L-39," the ministry said in a statement.
READ MORE: Both Pilots of Crashed L-39 Combat Trainer Still Missing
A rescue boat from the Russian Black Sea fleet has been sent to the crash site to recover large fragments of the aircraft, the statement added.
