Location of Bodies of Crashed L-39 Aircraft Pilots Identified

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The location of body fragments of both pilots of the crashed L-39 combat training aircraft has been identified, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

A Russian Aero L-39 Albatros combat trainer crashed off the coast of the Sea of Azov in south Russia's Krasnodar Territory during a scheduled training flight on Thursday.

"The location of body fragments of both pilots was identified following search operations at the crash site of combat trainer L-39," the ministry said in a statement.

A rescue boat from the Russian Black Sea fleet has been sent to the crash site to recover large fragments of the aircraft, the statement added.