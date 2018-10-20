Both Pilots of Crashed L-39 Combat Trainer Still Missing

A Russian Aero L-39 Albatros combat trainer crashed off the coast of the Sea of Azov in south Russia's Krasnodar Territory during a scheduled training flight on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, the information about the alleged discovery of one of the pilots of the L-39 aircraft that crashed… on October 18 alive is false," the ministry said in a statement.L-39 Trainer Jet Crashes in Russia's Krasnodar Territory — MoD
The also statement said that the search operation in the area of the crash in the Azov Sea will resume in daylight hours [on Saturday].
Earlier this month, the MiG-29 military jet crashed in a forest near the Russian capital. Both pilots catapulted before the aircraft crashed.
