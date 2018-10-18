Investigators to Conduct Posthumous Psychiatric Evaluation of Kerch Shooter

On October 17, an 18-year-old student perpetrated a shooting and bombing attack at a Kerch polytechnic college, where he had studied for three years.

The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that it ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the Kerch college attacker postmortem.

"Forensic, ballistic and other examinations, as well as a posthumous psychological and psychiatric examination of Roslyakov have been ordered," Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

The number of those killed in the shooting and explosion at a college in Crimea's Kerch has risen to 21, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The death toll in Kerch has increased to 21," the ministry's statement read.

Earlier, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova stated that medics had managed to stabilize the condition of those who sustained grave injuries in the attack.

Following the explosion in the college, criminal proceedings under the Russian Criminal Code's article on terrorist attack were initiated. The case was later reclassified as the killing of two or more persons using a generally dangerous method.

According to the latest data, 21 people, including 16 students and five college staff members, were killed and more than 50 injured.

Vladislav Roslyakov, who perpetrated the shooting and bombing attack at a Kerch college committed suicide, and his motives still remain unclear.