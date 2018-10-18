Condition of People Wounded in Kerch Attack Stabilized Overnight - Minister

KERCH (Sputnik) - Medics managed to stabilize the condition of those who sustained grave injuries in the Kerch college attack in Crimea in the course of the night, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova said.

"Those in grave condition were stabilized overnight. Twelve people remain in intensive care, including seven in a very severe condition, three people in severe condition and two patients in moderately severe condition," Skvortsova pointed out.

The official added that 44 people still remain in hospitals.

"To date, 44 people remain in hospitals, 34 people are moderately injured, seven – with very severe wounds, three – seriously injured," Skvortsova said.

On October 17, 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov perpetrated shooting and bombing attack on the Kerch polytechnic college, where he was a fourth-year student. According to the latest data, 20 people, including 15 students and five college staff members, were killed and more than 50 were injured.

The attacker committed suicide in a library afterward, and his motives still remain unclear.

Following the explosion in the college, criminal proceedings under the Russian Criminal Code's article on the terrorist attack have been initiated. The case was later requalified to the killing of two or more persons with a generally dangerous method.