17:24 GMT +317 October 2018
    Blast at Kerch Polytechnic College

    'No Country Can Guarantee 100% Protection' – Security Expert on Kerch Incident

    © Sputnik/ Catherine Keizo
    Russia
    0 0 0

    The head of the International Counter Terror Training Association (ICTTA), Josef Linder, has in an interview with Sputnik commented on the tragic incident at a Kerch college, where a student detonated a homemade explosive device and shot multiple college employees and students on October 17, 2018.

    Josef Linder, head of the ICTTA, said that at the moment, all efforts must be directed to helping those who were injured and to conduct a thorough investigation to find those responsible for the act and bring them to justice. He believes that the incident will affect the public mood in Russia, as there have been no such attacks against an educational institution in the country since the attack on a school in Beslan in 2004.

    Blast in College in Kerch
    © Sputnik / Mariya Kritskaya
    Witness on Kerch Blast: There Was No Central Entrance, There Were No Windows on the 1st Floor

    The head of the ICTTA noted that the act is a high-profile incident committed in Crimea and it, in light of the complicated relations existing between Russia and its neighbors, will be treated with special attention.

    "This [act] tells us that the unspoken terrorist war against our country continues, shifting into the most unpleasant, cynical and vicious forms. Thus the response must be adequate, proportionate and very severe on those responsible for planning and executing this terrorist act against Russian citizens," he said.

    Linder noted that incidents such as what took place at the college in Kerch always raise questions of security, but only for a limited time. He explained that it's impossible to put armed guards in every school and to establish a security regime equal to those in airports in all educational institutions.

    "Even if you put armed security on every corner, as is done in Israel, there is still no 100% guarantee that someone won't sneak in with another explosive device. It's a highly charged issue. The [security] system must evolve, but the human factor will still play a role. No country in the world can guarantee 100% protection for such establishments, except facilities on an embassy's territory," Linder explained.

    At least 17 people were killed and 50 more injured in an incident at a Kerch college, where one of the students reportedly detonated a homemade explosive device and shot several college employees and students with a gun. It was announced by the Russian Investigative Committee that the perpetrator was fourth-year college student Vladislav Roslyakov. According to preliminary conclusions, the young man committed a suicide.

    READ MORE: What is Known So Far About the Suspect in Kerch College Blast

    The National Anti-Terrorism Committee is looking into the incident to determine the potential organizers and perpetrators of the attack. At the moment, the case is classified as killing of two or more persons by generally dangerous means.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    terror attack, assault, blast, International Counter Terror Training Association (ICTTA), Kerch, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
