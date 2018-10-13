Register
04:37 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Space walk by Russian Cosmonauts

    Current ISS Crew Could Return Back to Earth in December - Source

    © Sputnik / Roscosmos
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spacewalk for inspection of a tiny hole in the hull of the Soyuz spacecraft docked with the International Space Station has been tentatively scheduled for December, after the arrival of the next crew, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The spacewalk to inspect the hole in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft from the outside may take place in December, if everything goes according to plan, after the arrival of the next crew," the source said. The spacewalk was originally planned for November 15, but it was canceled due to the launch incident with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft on Thursday.

    Russia's first 3D bioprinter
    © Photo: 3D Bioprinting Solutions
    First 3D Bioprinter Bound for ISS Destroyed in Soyuz Accident – Source
    Meanwhile, the current crew on board the International Space Station may return to Earth in December, three people will maintain the station until April.

    “The return of the current ISS crew is tentatively planned for December this year. After their return and until April, when the next expedition starts, there will be three crew members on the ISS — Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain," the source said.

    On Thursday, an accident occurred during the launch of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new ISS crew members on board. Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin NASA astronaut Nick Hague safely returned to Earth in a jettisoned escape capsule.

    READ MORE: SpaceX Uses Dumping to Drive Russia Out of Space Launch Market — Roscosmos

    According to a source in the space industry, Alexey Ovchinin will not be able to travel to the ISS until 2020.

    "The crews are already formed. They are undergoing training and have certain tasks. The logistics related to the equipment and cargo depend on them. Alexey Ovchinin will be appointed to the nearest crew which has not been formed yet, meaning the flight will be no earlier than 2020," the source said.

    The incident became the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history. The crash is being investigated by a special commission of Russia's Roscosmos. All manned launches from the Baikonur cosmodrome have been suspended until the commission finds out the causes of the failure.

    Launch of Soyuz MS-10 Spacecraft Atop Soyuz FG
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    'It’s a Reliable System': NASA Believes Russia Will Find Cause of Soyuz Incident
    A source in Russia's space industry told Sputnik on Friday that the launch of the next expedition to the ISS is tentatively scheduled for December 5-7.

    "Two options are being considered: to mothball the station or to continue flights. As part of the second option, it is tentatively planned to launch the Soyuz MS-11 manned spacecraft with a crew consisting of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain between December 5 and December 7," the source said.

    According to the source, the launch of a Progress space freighter is scheduled for November.

    Meanwhile, the emergency rescue system of the Russian new Federation spacecraft will be constructed on the basis of a similar system of the Soyuz spacecraft but it will be more powerful, a source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik.

    "The emergency rescue system for Federation is being developed by MDB Iskra, which carries out the serial manufacture of such systems for the Soyuz spacecraft. The new system will not differ from the time-tested system of Soyuz. But since Federation is twice or three times heavier, depending on its mission, the boom body will be lengthened and eight instead of four engine nozzles, arranged in two rows one above the other, will be used," the source said.

    READ MORE: Situation Around Hole on Soyuz More Difficult Than Expected — Roscosmos Chief

    Moreover, the more effective fuel would be used to increase engine power, the source added.

    The work on the new rescue system was at the layout stage, the source pointed out, adding that the system would remain analog and would not include the use of computer equipment.

    UAE Could Cancel Plans on Its Mission to ISS

    The UAE Space Agency refuses to comment on any unofficial information related to the crash of Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, a source in the space industry told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The UAE Space Agency does not comment on speculation. It would like to emphasize the strategic space cooperation between the UAE and Russia, especially in the area of Human Space Flight. The safe return of astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin is a testament to the high-level Russian space capabilities," the source said.

    Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (Jaxa) new solid fuel rocket Epsilon at Jaxa's Uchinoura Space Center at Kimotsuki town in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan's southern island of Kyushu (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JIJI PRESS
    JAXA Postpones Launch of Cargo Vehicle to ISS Without Explanations - NASA
    A source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik that the United Arab Emirates could cancel its plans to send its astronaut to the ISS.

    "The UAE astronaut will not fly [to space] in April. They will be offered to send their astronaut to space at the end of the next year. But since the contract envisioned other time frames, this may not suit the UAE. This is subject to talks. If they refuse [to send their astronaut to space], the place in the crew at the end of the next year will be offered to partner astronauts within the ISS for the participation in a long-term mission," the source said.

    The composition of the crew which will fly to the ISS the next spring also depended on the UAE decision, the source noted.

    "If the UAE agrees to reschedule the flight, the April crew will include two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut," the source pointed out.

    READ MORE: Roscosmos' Research Center's Staff Suspected of Leaking Data Abroad – Source

    However, a source with the Emirati agency told Sputnik Friday that the UAE space agency will continue working with Russia. "We are committed to our joint work with the Human Space Flight partners and we are confident with the safety measures adopted by Roscosmos," the source stressed.

    Related:

    First 3D Bioprinter Bound for ISS Destroyed in Soyuz Accident – Source
    Impossible to Draw Conclusions on Soyuz Booster Failure Cause Now – Kremlin
    Soyuz MS-10 Crew Arrives at Chkalovsky Airport After Failed Launch (VIDEO)
    Soyuz Space Vehicle Designed to Safely Return Crew in Any Conditions – ASI
    'It’s a Reliable System': NASA Believes Russia Will Find Cause of Soyuz Incident
    Tags:
    cooperation, launch, investigation, failure, leak, return, crew, International Space Station (ISS), Soyuz, NASA, Roscosmos, space, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse